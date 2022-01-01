Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 (A517-53) or Aspire 3 (A317-53) – what's better?

Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) vs Aspire 3 (A317-53)

49 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)
VS
40 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53)
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)
Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) and Aspire 3 (A317-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 50 against 37 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aspire 5 (A517-53)
vs
Aspire 3 (A317-53)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 402.1 x 257.8 x 19.9 mm
15.83 x 10.15 x 0.78 inches		 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches
Area 1037 cm2 (160.7 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~77.5%
Side bezels 9.6 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable - No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12
GPU performance
Aspire 5 (A517-53) +222%
2.703 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A317-53)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
