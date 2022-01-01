You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU GeForce MX550 2GB - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 402.1 x 257.8 x 19.9 mm

15.83 x 10.15 x 0.78 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches Area 1037 cm2 (160.7 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~77.5% Side bezels 9.6 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 892:1 sRGB color space - 59% Adobe RGB profile - 38% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness Aspire 5 (A517-53) 300 nits Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 50.2 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable - No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Aspire 5 (A517-53) +44% 2.703 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-52) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 67.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

