Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 Spin 14 or Aspire 5 (A515-58) – what's better?

Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 vs Aspire 5 (A515-58)

52 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 and Aspire 5 (A515-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (111.3 vs 133.6 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aspire 5 Spin 14
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-58)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 318.2 x 225.6 x 17.99 mm
12.53 x 8.88 x 0.71 inches		 362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.7 inches
Area 718 cm2 (111.3 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~77.9%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 922:1 -
sRGB color space 57.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 39.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.5% -
Response time 24 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 343 grams 264 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Aspire 5 Spin 14
1.41 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-58)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Aspire 5 Spin 14 vs Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
2. Aspire 5 Spin 14 vs ENVY x360 14 (2023)
3. Aspire 5 Spin 14 vs Aspire 5 (A514-55)
4. Aspire 5 Spin 14 vs Elite x360 1040 G10
5. Aspire 5 Spin 14 vs Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
6. Aspire 5 (A515-58) vs ProBook 450 G10
7. Aspire 5 (A515-58) vs Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
8. Aspire 5 (A515-58) vs Aspire 5 (A515-57)
9. Aspire 5 (A515-58) vs Vivobook 16 (M1605)
10. Aspire 5 (A515-58) vs Swift 14 - SF14-71T
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) and Aspire 5 Spin 14 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский