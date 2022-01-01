You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 48 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (128.6 vs 164.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm

14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~77.5% Side bezels 8.9 mm 10.3 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 45 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1007:1 - sRGB color space 54.2% - Adobe RGB profile 37.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 36.1% - Response time 36 ms - Max. brightness Aspire 7 (A715-42G) 250 nits Aspire 3 (A317-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 37 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Aspire 7 (A715-42G) +280% 3.195 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A317-53) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 67.9 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.2 mm - Touchpad Size 11.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.