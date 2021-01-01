Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 7 (A715-42G) or Aspire 5 (A514-54) – what's better?

Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) vs Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
VS
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
From $769
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) and Aspire 5 (A514-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (113.3 vs 128.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 363.2 mm (14.3 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 228.6 mm (9 inches) 223 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 22.8 mm (0.9 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~73.8%
Side bezels 8.9 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1060:1
sRGB color space - 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.7%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Aspire 7 (A715-42G) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506
2. Aspire 7 (A715-42G) or GF75 Thin
3. Aspire 7 (A715-42G) or Aspire 5 (A515-56)
4. Aspire 5 (A514-54) or Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
5. Aspire 5 (A514-54) or VivoBook 15 M513
6. Aspire 5 (A514-54) or Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
7. Aspire 5 (A514-54) or Inspiron 15 5502

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and Aspire 7 (A715-42G) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский