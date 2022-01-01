Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 7 (A715-42G) or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) vs Aspire 5 (A517-52)

49 out of 100
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
VS
46 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB
RAM

Review

Evaluation of Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) and Aspire 5 (A517-52) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (128.6 vs 164.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case

Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm
14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches		 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~77.5%
Side bezels 8.9 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1007:1 892:1
sRGB color space 54.2% 59%
Adobe RGB profile 37.3% 38%
DCI-P3 color gamut 36.1% -
Response time 36 ms 11 ms
Max. brightness
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
250 nits
Aspire 5 (A517-52) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm 307 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Aspire 7 (A715-42G) +70%
3.195 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A517-52)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 67.9 dB 67.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
