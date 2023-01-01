Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) vs Aspire 3 (A315-59)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
- Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm
14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches
|362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm
14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|860 cm2 (133.3 inches2)
|876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~76.6%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1620:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|56%
|Response time
|-
|24 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1600
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 7 (A715-51G) +33%
8034
6023
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1543
1586
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 7 (A715-51G) +66%
9538
5735
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Aspire 3 (A315-59):
- Keyboard backlighting is optional.
