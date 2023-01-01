Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 7 (A715-51G) or Aspire 3 (A315-59) – what's better?

Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) vs Aspire 3 (A315-59)

52 out of 100
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
VS
46 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU)
RAM
8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) and Aspire 3 (A315-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-59)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm
14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches		 362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm
14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches
Area 860 cm2 (133.3 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~76.6%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1620:1
sRGB color space - 56%
Response time - 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Aspire 7 (A715-51G) +123%
3.195 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-59)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Aspire 3 (A315-59):
    - Keyboard backlighting is optional.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) or Aspire 3 (A315-59)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 or Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
3. LG Gram 15 (2023) or Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
4. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or Aspire 3 (A315-59)
5. Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) or Aspire 3 (A315-59)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59) and Aspire 7 (A715-51G) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский