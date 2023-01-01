Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59) Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm

14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches 362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm

14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.3 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~76.6% Side bezels 8.5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1620:1 sRGB color space - 56% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness Aspire 7 (A715-51G) 300 nits Aspire 3 (A315-59) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 43 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 50 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Aspire 7 (A715-51G) +123% 3.195 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-59) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 8 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Aspire 3 (A315-59): - Keyboard backlighting is optional.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.