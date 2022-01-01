You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm

14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~62.6% Side bezels 8.5 mm 26.5 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Aspire 7 (A715-51G) n/a Aspire 5 (A514-55) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 50 W 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Aspire 7 (A715-51G) +123% 3.195 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A514-55) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

