Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) vs Aspire 5 (A515-45)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm
14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches
|363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm
14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|860 cm2 (133.3 inches2)
|910 cm2 (141.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~73.7%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|38.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1908:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|57.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|39.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|38%
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aspire 7 (A715-51G) +56%
1593
1018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 7 (A715-51G) +92%
7361
3831
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1162
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 7 (A715-51G) +82%
8608
4741
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|70.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1