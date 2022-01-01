You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm

14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm

14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.3 inches2) 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~73.7% Side bezels 8.5 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 38.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1908:1 sRGB color space - 57.3% Adobe RGB profile - 39.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 38% Response time - 32 ms Max. brightness Aspire 7 (A715-51G) n/a Aspire 5 (A515-45) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 48 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 50 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS - Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8 GPU performance Aspire 7 (A715-51G) 5.8 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-45) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 70.4 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.