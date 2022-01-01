You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm

14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.3 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~77.4% Side bezels 8.5 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Aspire 7 (A715-51G) n/a Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 TGP 50 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz - GPU boost clock 1417 MHz - FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Aspire 7 (A715-51G) +106% 5.8 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

