32 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 311
VS
31 out of 100
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
Acer Chromebook 311
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
CPU
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB

Evaluation of Acer Chromebook 311 and Aspire 1 (A115-32) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 311
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 134.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Chromebook 311
vs
Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63% ~77.5%
Side bezels 19.6 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 11.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging - Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 8
GPU performance
Chromebook 311
0.14 TFLOPS
Aspire 1 (A115-32) +71%
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type eMMC eMMC
Channels 1x32 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe No No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.0 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No No
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision No No
