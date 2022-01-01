Home > Laptop comparison > Chromebook 314 or Aspire 1 (A115-32) – what's better?

Acer Chromebook 314 vs Aspire 1 (A115-32)

33 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 314
VS
31 out of 100
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
Acer Chromebook 314
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Chromebook 314 and Aspire 1 (A115-32) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (117 vs 134.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Chromebook 314
vs
Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 755 cm2 (117 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~77.5%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging - Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 8
GPU performance
Chromebook 314
0.14 TFLOPS
Aspire 1 (A115-32) +71%
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type eMMC eMMC
Channels 1x32 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots 128 -
NVMe No No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.0 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision - No
