Acer Chromebook 314 vs Aspire 1 (A115-32)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (117 vs 134.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches
|363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|755 cm2 (117 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.6%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|-
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|L3 Cache
|-
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
464
Aspire 1 (A115-32) +28%
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
843
Aspire 1 (A115-32) +31%
1101
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
444
457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Chromebook 314 +9%
776
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|2.93 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|eMMC
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x32 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|128
|-
|NVMe
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.0
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|-
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
