You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 RAM 4GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 32GB 64GB 128GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (117 vs 134.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm

12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 755 cm2 (117 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~77.5% Side bezels 7.8 mm 9 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Chromebook 314 n/a Aspire 3 (A315-58) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 36 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging - Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 5 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 12 GPU performance Chromebook 314 0.14 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-58) +500% 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 32GB 64GB 128GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x32 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 128 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.0 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision - Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.