Home > Laptop comparison > Chromebook 314 or Chromebook 311 – what's better?

Acer Chromebook 314 vs Chromebook 311

33 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 314
VS
32 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 311
Acer Chromebook 314
Acer Chromebook 311
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1366 x 768
CPU
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Chromebook 314 and Chromebook 311 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 311
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (91.3 vs 117 square inches)
  • 21% sharper screen – 135 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Chromebook 314
vs
Chromebook 311

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
Dimensions 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches		 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches
Area 755 cm2 (117 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~63%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 19.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 11.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 135 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 2
GPU performance
Chromebook 314
0.14 TFLOPS
Chromebook 311
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type eMMC eMMC
Channels 1x32 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 128 1
NVMe No No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.0
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No No
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision - No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE or Acer Chromebook 314
2. Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) or Acer Chromebook 314
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Acer Chromebook 314
4. Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip or Acer Chromebook 314
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE or Acer Chromebook 311
6. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Acer Chromebook 311
7. Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip or Acer Chromebook 311
8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 or Acer Chromebook 311

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Chromebook 311 and Chromebook 314 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский