Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314 Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 311 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (91.3 vs 117 square inches)

21% sharper screen – 135 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) Dimensions 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm

12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches Area 755 cm2 (117 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~63% Side bezels 7.8 mm 19.6 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 Size 14 inches 11.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 135 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 39 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Intel Celeron N4000 Intel Celeron N4020 Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 2 2 Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600 Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Chromebook 314 +10% 464 Chromebook 311 421 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Chromebook 314 +8% 843 Chromebook 311 781 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Chromebook 314 +5% 444 Chromebook 311 421 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Chromebook 314 +9% 776 Chromebook 311 711

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 5 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 2 GPU performance Chromebook 314 0.14 TFLOPS Chromebook 311 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 4GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 32GB 64GB 128GB 32GB 64GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type eMMC eMMC Channels 1x32 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable No No Total slots 128 1 NVMe No No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No No Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision - No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.