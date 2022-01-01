Acer Chromebook 314 vs Chromebook 311
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 311
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (91.3 vs 117 square inches)
- 21% sharper screen – 135 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches
|296 x 199 x 18.15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|755 cm2 (117 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.6%
|~63%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|19.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|11.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|135 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Chromebook 314 +10%
464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Chromebook 314 +8%
843
781
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Chromebook 314 +5%
444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Chromebook 314 +9%
776
711
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|eMMC
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x32 GB
|1x32 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|128
|1
|NVMe
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.0
|2x USB 3.0
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|No
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|-
|No
