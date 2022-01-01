You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 32GB 64GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.6 vs 134.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) Can run popular games at about 99-135% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm

11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~62.4% ~77.5% Side bezels 21.8 mm 9 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 912 1920 x 1080 Size 12 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 912 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Chromebook 512 n/a Aspire 3 (A315-58) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 36 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging - Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 10 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12 GPU performance Chromebook 512 0.3 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-58) +180% 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 32GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x32 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.