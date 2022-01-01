Home > Laptop comparison > Chromebook 512 or Aspire 3 (A315-58) – what's better?

Acer Chromebook 512 vs Aspire 3 (A315-58)

37 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 512
VS
41 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
Acer Chromebook 512
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Chromebook 512 and Aspire 3 (A315-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.6 vs 134.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
  • Can run popular games at about 99-135% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Chromebook 512
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-58)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~62.4% ~77.5%
Side bezels 21.8 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 12 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 912 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging - Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12
GPU performance
Chromebook 512
0.3 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-58) +180%
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x32 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Chromebook 512 and Swift 1 (SF114-34)
2. Chromebook 512 and Chromebook 314
3. Aspire 3 (A315-58) and Aspire 5 (A515-56)
4. Aspire 3 (A315-58) and VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
5. Aspire 3 (A315-58) and Swift 3 (SF314-59)
6. Aspire 3 (A315-58) and Swift 1 (SF114-34)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) and Chromebook 512 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский