37 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 512
32 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 311
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 4GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Chromebook 512 and Chromebook 311 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 311
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
Dimensions 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches		 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~62.4% ~63%
Side bezels 21.8 mm 19.6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 12 inches 11.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 135 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 912 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 200 MHz
GPU boost clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 2
GPU performance
Chromebook 512 +114%
0.3 TFLOPS
Chromebook 311
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type eMMC eMMC
Channels 1x32 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 1
NVMe No No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No No
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision No No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

