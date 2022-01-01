Acer Chromebook 512 vs Chromebook 314 37 out of 100 VS 33 out of 100 Acer Chromebook 512 Acer Chromebook 314

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1366 x 912 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 4GB Storage - 32GB 64GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

22% sharper screen – 137 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (106.6 vs 117 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314 Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm

11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm

12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 755 cm2 (117 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~62.4% ~71.6% Side bezels 21.8 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 912 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 12 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 912 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz Cores 4 2 Threads 4 2 L3 Cache 4 MB - Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Chromebook 512 +32% 612 Chromebook 314 464 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Chromebook 512 +90% 1602 Chromebook 314 843 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Chromebook 512 +51% 671 Chromebook 314 444 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Chromebook 512 +123% 1733 Chromebook 314 776

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 10 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 200 MHz GPU boost clock - 750 MHz FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 2 GPU performance Chromebook 512 +114% 0.3 TFLOPS Chromebook 314 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 32GB 64GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type eMMC eMMC Channels 1x32 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable No No Total slots - 128 NVMe No No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision No -

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.