You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 - Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 32GB 64GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 515 Can run popular games at about 99-135% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (106.6 vs 133.4 square inches)

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 240.5 x 20.65-24.86 mm

14.09 x 9.47 x 0.81-0.98 inches 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm

11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~62.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 21.8 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 912 Size 15.6 inches 12 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 912 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W

CPU CPU name Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz - Cores 2 4 Threads 4 4 L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Chromebook 515 +66% 1013 Chromebook 512 612 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Chromebook 515 +47% 2359 Chromebook 512 1602 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Chromebook 515 n/a Chromebook 512 671 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Chromebook 515 n/a Chromebook 512 1733

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 15 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8 GPU performance Chromebook 515 +180% 0.84 TFLOPS Chromebook 512 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 32GB 64GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.