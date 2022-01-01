Acer Chromebook 515 vs Chromebook 512
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 515
- Can run popular games at about 99-135% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (106.6 vs 133.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.9 x 240.5 x 20.65-24.86 mm
14.09 x 9.47 x 0.81-0.98 inches
|297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~62.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|21.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|12 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 912 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|-
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Chromebook 515 +66%
1013
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Chromebook 515 +47%
2359
1602
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
671
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1733
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x32 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
