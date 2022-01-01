Home > Laptop comparison > Chromebook 516 GE or Chromebook 515 – what's better?

Acer Chromebook 516 GE vs Chromebook 515

63 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 516 GE
VS
43 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 515
Acer Chromebook 516 GE
Acer Chromebook 515
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Chromebook 516 GE and Chromebook 515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 516 GE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Chromebook 516 GE
vs
Chromebook 515

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356.6 x 249.7 x 21.3 mm
14.04 x 9.83 x 0.84 inches		 357.9 x 240.5 x 20.65-24.86 mm
14.09 x 9.47 x 0.81-0.98 inches
Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~78%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Chromebook 516 GE +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Chromebook 515
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision No No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

