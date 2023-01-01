Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 or Nitro 16 (AN16-41) – what's better?

Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 vs Nitro 16 (AN16-41)

65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 and Nitro 16 (AN16-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41)
  • Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
vs
Nitro 16 (AN16-41)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 360.17 x 279.9 x 25.9-27.9 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.02-1.1 inches		 360.1 x 279.9 x 27.9 mm
14.18 x 11.02 x 1.1 inches
Area 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2) 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~73.6%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology - G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 230 / 280 / 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 820 grams 820 / 1361 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.55 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 32 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
Nitro 16 (AN16-41) +40%
9.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023:
    - Thunderbolt 4 is not supported for AMD-based configuration.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

