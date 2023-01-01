Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41) Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 360.17 x 279.9 x 25.9-27.9 mm

14.18 x 11.02 x 1.02-1.1 inches 360.1 x 279.9 x 27.9 mm

14.18 x 11.02 x 1.1 inches Area 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2) 1008 cm2 (156.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~73.6% Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black Black Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology - G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 7 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 300 nits Nitro 16 (AN16-41) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 W 230 / 280 / 330 W Weight of AC adapter 820 grams 820 / 1361 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS Nitro 16 (AN16-41) +40% 9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023: - Thunderbolt 4 is not supported for AMD-based configuration.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.