Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) vs Aspire 5 (A514-55)

64 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
VS
46 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Aspire 5 (A514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
  • Can run popular games at about 476-649% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 57.5 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (133.8 vs 153.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-55)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.7% ~62.6%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 26.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1440:1 -
sRGB color space 54% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +865%
13.8 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A514-55)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
