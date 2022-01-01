Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) vs Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
- Can run popular games at about 476-649% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (133.8 vs 153.8 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
|362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.7%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|9.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1440:1
|1400:1
|sRGB color space
|54%
|51%
|Response time
|3 ms
|28 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|-
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|280 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +12%
1601
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +167%
9956
3722
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1555
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +153%
13610
5386
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
