You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX350 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 57.5 against 36 watt-hours

Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 200 nits

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.2 vs 143.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.4% ~77.5% Side bezels 9 mm 9 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1371:1 - sRGB color space 65% - Adobe RGB profile 44% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42.5% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +50% 300 nits Aspire 3 (A315-58) 200 nits

Battery Capacity 57.5 Wh 36 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 498 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 75 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +70% 3.195 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-58) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.