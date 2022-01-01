Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Aspire 5 (A514-54) – what's better?

Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) vs Aspire 5 (A514-54)

51 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
VS
47 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Aspire 5 (A514-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 57.5 against 48 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (113.3 vs 143.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches		 328 x 223 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
Area 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.4% ~73.8%
Side bezels 9 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1371:1 1060:1
sRGB color space 65% 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile 44% 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.5% 40.7%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 498 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz -
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +13%
3.195 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A514-54)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

