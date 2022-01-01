Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) vs Aspire 5 (A514-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 57.5 against 48 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (113.3 vs 143.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
|328 x 223 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.4%
|~73.8%
|Side bezels
|9 mm
|9.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|50 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1371:1
|1060:1
|sRGB color space
|65%
|57.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|44%
|39.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|42.5%
|40.7%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|498 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1183
1225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +58%
3901
2476
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1137
Aspire 5 (A514-54) +12%
1275
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +60%
4875
3043
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|76 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1