Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) vs Aspire 5 (A517-52)

64 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
54 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
CPU
GPU
RAM

Review

Evaluation of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Aspire 5 (A517-52) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (143.7 vs 164.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 363.4 mm (14.31 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 255 mm (10.04 inches) 263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
Thickness 23.9 mm (0.94 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.4% ~77.5%
Side bezels 9 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 892:1
sRGB color space - 59%
Adobe RGB profile - 38%
Response time 3 ms 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 67.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

