You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 219-299% higher FPS Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (133.8 vs 151.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) Dimensions 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm

14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 977 cm2 (151.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.7% ~77.8% Side bezels 7.5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 155° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 53 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1400:1 sRGB color space - 51% Response time - 28 ms Max. brightness Nitro 5 AN515-58 n/a Aspire 5 (A515-57) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 57.5 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 280 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 820 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 95 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance Nitro 5 AN515-58 +398% 7.12 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-57) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.6 x 7.8 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.