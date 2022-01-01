Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 vs Aspire 5 (A517-52)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 5.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (151.4 vs 164.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm
14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches
|403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|977 cm2 (151.4 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.7%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|892:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38%
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|307 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|12
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +34%
1700
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +307%
10764
2647
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +23%
1766
1439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +481%
15325
2636
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|67.5 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
