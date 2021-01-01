Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 265-362% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|10.3 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|892:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38%
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|307 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|67.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +18%
1376
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +173%
6409
2346
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
