Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

72 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
VS
69 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM

Review

Evaluation of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (143.7 vs 155.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 403.5 mm (15.89 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~72.4%
Side bezels 10.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 135 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
2. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Dell Alienware m15 R5
3. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
4. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or MSI GF65 Thin
5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) or Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
6. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) or MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) or Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) and Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский