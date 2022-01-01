Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Nitro 5 (AN515-46) – what's better?

Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

60 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and Nitro 5 (AN515-46) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (153.8 vs 175.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 403.5 x 280 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 11.02 x 0.98 inches		 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
Area 1130 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73% ~67.7%
Side bezels 10.3 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB 53.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1175:1 1363:1
sRGB color space 55.3% 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile 37.9% 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 36.7% 68.8%
Response time 16 ms 10 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 582 gramm 820 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
11.4 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +21%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC295 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.4 dB 76.3 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
2. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
3. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Nitro 5 AN515-58
4. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Nitro 5 (AN517-42)
5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Dell G16
6. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Gigabyte G5 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский