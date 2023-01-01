Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42) vs Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-42)
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|400.5 x 294.5 x 27.9 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.1 inches
|400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm
15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches
|Area
|1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.9%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|13.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|131 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|-
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|820 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|32 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1724
1985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10557
13133
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1641
1940
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15720
19595
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
