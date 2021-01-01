Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 5 AN517-54 or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 vs Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

60 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
From $1099
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 and Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (143.7 vs 174.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Nitro 5 AN517-54
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~72.4%
Side bezels 10.4 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1243:1 -
sRGB color space 55% -
Adobe RGB profile 37.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 36.7% -
Response time 16 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 180 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 387 / 580 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Nitro 5 AN517-54 +110%
6.7 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

