Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 5 AN517-54 or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 vs Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

58 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 and Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (155.8 vs 174.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Nitro 5 AN517-54
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches		 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
Area 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~82.1%
Side bezels 10.4 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB 48.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1243:1 1175:1
sRGB color space 55% 55.3%
Adobe RGB profile 37.9% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 36.7% 36.7%
Response time 16 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 180 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 387 / 580 gramm 582 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 85 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Nitro 5 AN517-54
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +257%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC295
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79 dB 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or Nitro 5 AN517-54
2. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Nitro 5 AN517-54
3. Aspire 7 (A715-42G) or Nitro 5 AN517-54
4. Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or Nitro 5 AN517-54
5. Aspire 5 (A515-56) or Nitro 5 AN517-54
6. Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
7. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
8. G3 15 3500 or Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and Nitro 5 AN517-54 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский