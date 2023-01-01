Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 or Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 – what's better?

Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 vs Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023

65 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
VS
64 out of 100
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 and Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
vs
Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
Area 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~62.9% ~62.9%
Side bezels 27.3 mm 27.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 8
Threads 24 16
L3 Cache 30 MB 32 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 or XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
4. Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 or ROG Strix G16
5. Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 or Raider GE68 (2023)
6. Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 or XPS 17 9720 (2022)
7. Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
8. Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 or ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
9. Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 or Vector GP68 (2023)
10. Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 or Alienware m16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 and Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский