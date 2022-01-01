Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Aspire 1 (A115-32) – what's better?

55 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
VS
31 out of 100
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
RAM
Storage 128GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Aspire 1 (A115-32) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Can run popular games at about 2764-3769% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 6.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 59 against 37 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.2 vs 143.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
vs
Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.4% ~77.5%
Side bezels 9 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 600 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 6 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8
GPU performance
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +5025%
12.3 TFLOPS
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
