Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) Can run popular games at about 2764-3769% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 6.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 59 against 37 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.2 vs 143.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.4% ~77.5% Side bezels 9 mm 9 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 51 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 260:1 sRGB color space - 50% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +20% 300 nits Aspire 3 (A315-35) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 600 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 100 W 6 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8 GPU performance Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +5025% 12.3 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-35) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

