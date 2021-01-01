Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 190-260% higher FPS

Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.5% ~77.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) n/a Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 TGP 105 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 3840 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) +346% 12.6 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.