Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) vs Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
From $1299
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
From $769
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (128.6 vs 143.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
|363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm
14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
|830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.5%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|8.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1432
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6259
5572
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1763
1218
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9427
7229
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
12.6 TFLOPS
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1