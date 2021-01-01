You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.5% ~72.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1480:1 sRGB color space 100% 53% Response time 3 ms 11 ms Max. brightness Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) n/a Nitro 5 AN515-57 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 105 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) +88% 12.6 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN515-57 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.