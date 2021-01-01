You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (143.5 vs 155.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm

15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches Area 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.5% ~82.1% Side bezels 8.8 mm 10.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.7 dB 48.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1255:1 1175:1 sRGB color space 55% 55.3% Adobe RGB profile 38.1% 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 39.1% 36.7% Response time 19 ms 16 ms Max. brightness Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) 300 nits Nitro 5 (AN517-41) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 805 gramm 582 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 85 W 85 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2560 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) 8.7 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +31% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC295 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 74 dB 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.6 x 7.7 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.