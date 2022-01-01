Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) vs Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

68 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
VS
60 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) and Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches		 403.5 x 280 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 11.02 x 0.98 inches
Area 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) 1130 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.9% ~73%
Side bezels 8.2 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1175:1
sRGB color space - 55.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 / 330 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 582 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC295
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
2. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) or Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
3. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) or Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
4. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
5. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) or Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
6. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
8. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or MSI GF65 Thin

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский