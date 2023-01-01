You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm

15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm

15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches Area 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.9% ~62.9% Side bezels 8.2 mm 27.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 62.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Response time - 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 / 330 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 1034 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) +103% 13.8 TFLOPS Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 73.8 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 12.1 x 8.3 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.