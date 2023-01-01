Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) or Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023 – what's better?

Evaluation of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) and Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
vs
Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 3.25 kg (7.17 lbs)
Dimensions 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches		 408 x 303 x 24.6-26.9 mm
16.06 x 11.93 x 0.97-1.06 inches
Area 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) 1236 cm2 (191.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.9% ~76%
Side bezels 8.2 mm 10.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 62.6 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 18 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 126 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1034 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 20 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 73.8 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 8.3 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
