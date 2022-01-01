Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) vs Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

67 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) and Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
  • Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 74 against 57 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (143.7 vs 197.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 1277 cm2 (198 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64.6% ~72.4%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
