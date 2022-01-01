Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) vs Nitro 5 AN515-57
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
- Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 74 against 57 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (143.7 vs 197.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~64.6%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1480:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|53%
|Response time
|3 ms
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|500 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1679
1456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8793
4980
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1623
1436
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13551
5542
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5120
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|160
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
