Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 74 against 57.5 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1700 grams less (around 3.75 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (174.8 vs 197.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm

15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm

15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches Area 1277 cm2 (198 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~64.6% ~73.1% Side bezels 8.5 mm 10.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 170 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1243:1 sRGB color space - 55% Adobe RGB profile - 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time 3 ms 16 ms Max. brightness Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) n/a Nitro 5 AN517-54 300 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 330 W 135 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 5120 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) +161% 17.5 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-54 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.