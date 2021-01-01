Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) vs Helios 300 (PH315-53)

73 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
VS
62 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
From $2500
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) and Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 74 against 59 watt-hours
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (143.7 vs 197.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 400 mm (15.75 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 319.2 mm (12.57 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 35.3 mm (1.39 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 1277 cm2 (198 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64.6% ~72.4%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 100 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

