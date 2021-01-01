You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 74 against 55 watt-hours

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (169.7 vs 197.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm

15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches 398 x 275 x 26.5 mm

15.67 x 10.83 x 1.04 inches Area 1277 cm2 (198 inches2) 1095 cm2 (169.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~64.6% ~75.4% Side bezels 8.5 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 49 dB -

Display 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 170 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1520:1 sRGB color space - 96% Response time 3 ms 10 ms Max. brightness Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) n/a Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 74 Wh 55 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 5120 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) +42% 17.5 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.