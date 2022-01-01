You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (109.4 vs 182.7 square inches)

28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm

12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches 400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm

15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches Area 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~69.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 60 dB 68.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 162 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1195:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 60.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 58.9% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) +33% 400 nits Nitro 5 AN517-55 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 230 W 180 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 529 gramm 787 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) +69% 12 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-55 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 79.9 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.