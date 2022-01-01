Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) or Nitro 5 AN517-55 – what's better?

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) vs Nitro 5 AN517-55

70 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14
VS
62 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) and Nitro 5 AN517-55 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (109.4 vs 182.7 square inches)
  • 28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-55

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches		 400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches
Area 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~69.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 60 dB 68.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1195:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 60.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 58.9%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 180 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 529 gramm 787 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 79.9 dB 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
