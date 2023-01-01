Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm

12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm

12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~79.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 60 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) 400 nits Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter 529 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz - GPU boost clock 1567 MHz - FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) +40% 12 TFLOPS Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 8.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 79.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.